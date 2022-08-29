Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

