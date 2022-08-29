FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of FONR stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
