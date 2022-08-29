FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FONR stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

About FONAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

