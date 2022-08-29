Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.00.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.