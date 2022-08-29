Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

