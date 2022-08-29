NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.25 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.95.
About NanoViricides
