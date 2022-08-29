First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,601 shares of company stock worth $42,205 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

