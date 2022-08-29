NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $16.01 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeoPhotonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

