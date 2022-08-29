Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 6.9 %

DLTR opened at $138.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

