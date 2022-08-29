Contrasting Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 22.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.62 $2.32 billion $10.14 7.25

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altex Industries and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Occidental Petroleum 32.25% 60.25% 10.65%

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 7 9 1 2.47

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $70.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

