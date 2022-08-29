Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) versus PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Financial Review

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 67.37%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and PropertyGuru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.11 $179.00 million $2.03 0.66 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.08 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats PropertyGuru on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

