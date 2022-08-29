Dell Technologies’ (DELL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

