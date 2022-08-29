Cowen Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

NYSE:BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $318.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

