Cowen Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $318.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.