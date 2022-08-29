Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.02.
Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.