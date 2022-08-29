BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Comparison

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.66 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -7.71 comScore $367.01 million 0.53 -$50.04 million ($0.27) -7.81

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BSQUARE and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -8.00% -8.24% -6.64% comScore -2.53% -4.53% -1.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

