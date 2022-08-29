Head-To-Head Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taseko Mines and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold has a consensus price target of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 218.20%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.92 $29.10 million $0.09 12.33 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Taseko Mines and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 7.84% 8.58% 2.61% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

