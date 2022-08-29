AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.78. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

