Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Rises By 32.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,244,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 5,486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,049.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.35.
