Short Interest in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Drops By 28.3%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,452,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 2,027,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ACDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Get Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.