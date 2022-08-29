Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,543,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 10,837,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.3 days.

Air Canada Stock Down 3.7 %

Air Canada stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

