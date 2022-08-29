ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 508.3 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACSAF opened at 22.70 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of 21.93 and a fifty-two week high of 28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 25.33.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.