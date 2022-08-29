Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Increases By 21.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 835,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADYEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,311.67.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

