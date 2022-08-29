ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 2.2 %

AGESY stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV Dividend Announcement

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

