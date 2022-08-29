Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 17.1% in August

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 7.3 %

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

