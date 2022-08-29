Comparing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.93% -20.74% 9.86% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashford presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.15 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.88 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.21 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats Gopher Protocol on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

