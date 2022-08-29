Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $27.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 9.0 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.