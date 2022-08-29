Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.