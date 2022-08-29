Reviewing Just Energy Group (JENGQ) & The Competition

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Just Energy Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Just Energy Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 247 710 714 16 2.30

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Just Energy Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.02 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 13.98

Just Energy Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 31.25% -1,828.61% 51.85% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.72% -144.85% 5.83%

Summary

Just Energy Group peers beat Just Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Just Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.