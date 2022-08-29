Head-To-Head Review: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 31.17 -$755.45 million N/A N/A SmartRent $110.64 million 6.17 -$71.96 million -0.69 -5.00

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Aurora Innovation and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Innovation and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 309.19%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 100.48%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than SmartRent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

