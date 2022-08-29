Head to Head Review: Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) & Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Golden Path Acquisition and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Tremor International has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64% Tremor International 15.72% 10.35% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Tremor International $341.95 million 1.92 $73.22 million $0.34 26.03

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

Tremor International beats Golden Path Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

