Head to Head Review: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 6.17 -$71.96 million -0.69 -5.00 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 31.17 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SmartRent has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.0% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SmartRent and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 100.48%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 309.19%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than SmartRent.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.