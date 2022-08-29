Head-To-Head Review: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVE and Draganfly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 21.61 -$12.93 million $0.92 0.98

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Draganfly 393.19% -60.49% -47.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares EVE and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVE and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVE presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Draganfly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVE beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

