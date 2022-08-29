Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $503.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $480.00 to $503.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.83.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.60. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

