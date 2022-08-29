UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average is $391.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

