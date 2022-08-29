William Blair Begins Coverage on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.83.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

