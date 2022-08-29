Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.60.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

