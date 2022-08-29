Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 30.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

