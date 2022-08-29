Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declines By 16.1%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEP opened at $101.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.