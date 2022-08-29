Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 42.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.43 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

