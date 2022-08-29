Short Interest in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Rises By 39.2%

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AIB Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. AIB Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.