Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 32.9% in August

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHG opened at $1.06 on Monday. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

