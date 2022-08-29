AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,955,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,514,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

AirSculpt Technologies Dividend Announcement

AIRS stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

