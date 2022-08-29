NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
