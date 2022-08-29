CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytRx and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $37.70 million 10.61 -$79.56 million ($2.27) -3.94

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.0% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CytRx and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -396.93% -137.17% MeiraGTx -227.29% -59.65% -34.67%

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CytRx and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 237.99%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CytRx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats CytRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

(Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

