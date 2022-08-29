Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Domo Trading Down 27.8 %

DOMO opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Domo has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

