Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$16.12 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$17.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.