Head-To-Head Contrast: Expensify (EXFY) vs. Its Competitors

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Expensify to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -15.45 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.87

Expensify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Expensify Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Expensify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.3% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Expensify and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1636 11283 24238 529 2.63

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Expensify’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

