Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Lowered by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a report released on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

