BMO Capital Markets Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $9.75

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.02.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

