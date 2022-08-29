Cowen Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.