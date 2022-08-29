The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $62.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

