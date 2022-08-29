Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.